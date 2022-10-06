Led by opener Natthakan Chantham’s 61, Thailand registered an inspiring four-wicket win over Pakistan at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet, Bangladesh on Wednesday.
Chasing 117 to win, Thailand got off to a terrific start thanks to its openers. However, spinner Tuba Hassan was able to turn the tide in Pakistan’s favour with two wickets in one over. Chantham accelerated the score and scored the decisive runs when the run rate appeared to be getting tough. Following her dismissal in the 19th over with Thailand needing 10 runs in the final over, Nattaya Boochatham and Rosenan Kanoh held on to their nerves to get the historic win with one ball remaining.
In the first innings, Pakistan scored 116/5 with Sidra Ameen scoring 56 runs off 64 balls. Sornarin Tippoch took 2/20 and several other bowlers pitched in with wickets in efficient periods, eventually slowing Pakistan’s run rate.
With this victory over Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup T20, Thailand opened up the fight for the top-four spots in the tournament.
Here’s a look at the reactions from the match: