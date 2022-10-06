What a sensational T20I debut for Fariha Trisna, picking up the first hattrick of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆!



Her exceptional performance with the ball gave Bangladesh 🇧🇩 a much needed win over Malaysia 🇲🇾.@BCBtigers #BANvMAL #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/xI26JEW1OI