Pace-bowling allrounder Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the remainder of the One Day International series against South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Saturday.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa,” the BCCI said in a statement. “Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow.”

Chahar will now head back to the National Cricket Academy and will be monitored by the medical team there. He had originally been named in the reserves of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad, but the BCCI statement did not mention the status there.

India will play the second ODI in Ranchi on October 9 and will play the final ODI of the series in New Delhi on October 11.

India’s updated ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.