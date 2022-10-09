Bengaluru FC rode on a late Alan Costa goal to win 1-0 against NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, BFC manager Simon Grayson started with a front three of Chhetri-Krishna-Sivasakthi, while Costa, Aleks Jovanovic and Sandesh Jhingan were the three men at the back. The visitors, meanwhile, started with Frenchman Romain Philippoteaux in an attacking role, with Matt Derbyshire the focal point.

With the game goalless at the hour mark, Grayson rang in a double change, bringing on Javi Hernandez and Jayesh Rane for Suresh Wangjam and Krishna.

Sensing the need to take the game to NorthEast, Grayson brought on Udanta Singh for Jovanovic, as Bengaluru switched gears in attack. The winger made an instant impact, with his first involvement in the game a shot that fizzed wide of the bar. Moments later, Sunil Chhetri played a quick give-and-go with Udanta, but the skipper’s eventual shot could only find the side netting.

With only minutes left to play, Bengaluru won a corner that substitute Javi Hernandez swung in for Costa, who nodded down and past Arindam Bhattacharja to give the Blues the lead in the 86th minute. With four minutes added on, NorthEast United had the ball in the back of the net at the other end through Jon Gaztanaga however, on consultation with his assistant, referee Rahul Gupta pulled it back, citing an infringement in the box.

The Blues saw the remainder of the game through to secure three points.

