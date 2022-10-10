The Bengaluru Bulls made it two wins from two after coming up with a gripping 41-39 win over the Puneri Paltan to maintain their bright start to Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Playing the third match on Sunday at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, the home-team made a strong start to the match, leading by 14 points at halftime. But the Pune outfit made a stunning comeback in the second half, at one point levelling the scores at 35-35.

Eventually, it was the Bulls’ Rs 1.7 crore auction acquisition Vikash Kandola who came up with the crucial raid to put his team into a final lead that they would not let go off.

At the end of the match, four players had earned Super 10s in a high-scoring affair – Kandola (11) and Bharat (12) for the Bulls, and Aslam Inamdar (12) and Mohit Goyat (11) for Pune.

Earlier in the day, the Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers came up with their first wins of the season after suffering opening round losses.

The Warriors, champions in Season 7, beat the Telugu Titans 45-25 courtesy of Super 10s from Maninder Singh and Deepak Hooda.

Meanwhile Season 1 winners Pink Panthers rode on the form of Arjun Deshwal, who scored 17 points in his team’s 35-30 win over the Patna Pirates.

Matches on October 10

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants