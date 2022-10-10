Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs Thailand live: India in control as Thailand’s batters struggle
Follow live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Thailand in Sylhet.
Live updates
Thailand 24/6 (9.4 overs): OUT! Make that five wickets lost for four runs. This has been quite the collapse for Thailand. Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes in her first over by removing Phannita Maya. The right-hander is clean bowled.
Thailand 24/5 (8.5 overs): OUT! Thailand have lost four wickets for four runs, with half their side back in the hut now. Sneh Rana removes Sornnarin Tippoch for her second wicket. A simple caught-and-bowled for the off-spinner.
Thailand 21/4 (7.4 overs): OUT! Thailand’s innings is crumbling as opener Nannapat Koncharoenkai is run-out for 12 off 19. Fine work from Deepti Sharma to get a direct hit from point.
Thailand 20/3 (7 overs): OUT! Chanida Sutthiruang is clean bowled for a first-ball duck as Sneh Rana gets it to turn in sharply. Thailand are in deep trouble now.
Thailand 20/2 (6.5 overs): OUT! Thailand lose their second wicket after the powerplay as skipper Naruemol Chaiwai is run-out for 3 off 14. Nice work from Meghna Singh to get the throw in from point and Richa Ghosh did the rest.
Thailand 16/1 (6 overs): Pooja Vastrakar comes on to bowl and gets five consecutive dots against Chaiwai. India are in firm control at the end of the powerplay.
Thailand 15/1 (5 overs): Sneh Rana joins the attack and concedes just two runs in her first over. The off-spinner gets one to shoot up and a couple to skid through.
Thailand 13/1 (4 overs): Meghna keeps shaping it away nicely from the right-handed Nannapat, with a packed off side ring, and bowls a maiden over.
Thailand 13/1 (2.5 overs): OUT! India get their first wicket in the third over as Deepti Sharma strikes. Plenty of turn from the get-go for the off-spinner. Natthakan hit a powerful sweep for four over the fielder in the deep but she chops it on this time and departs for 6 off 11.
Thailand 7/0 (2 overs): Meghna gets good shape away but Nannapat hits a solid drive down the ground for four. Six runs come from that over.
Thailand 1/0 (1 over): Good start from Deepti. The off-spinner gets plenty of turn in the first over itself and concedes just one run to begin her spell.
12.59 pm: The players are out on the field and we’re ready for play. Deepti Sharma has the new ball in hand for India. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
TOSS: Smriti Mandhana leading India again today, India have opted to bowl first against Thailand
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Thailand in Sylhet.
India lost against Pakistan but bounced back to defeat Bangladesh in their last game. They remain at the top of the points table and have secured their spot in the semifinals. Against Thailand today, India will be keen to continue their winning momentum heading into the knockouts.
For Thailand, who have had a good tournament so far, a win here would take them into the semifinals. A defeat, and they will have to wait to see how Bangladesh fare in their last game tomorrow.
Points table after match No 18 between SL & BAN
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+2.590
|Pakistan
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+2.101
|Sri Lanka
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.205
|Thailand
|5
|3
|2
|6
|-0.308
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|+0.423
|UAE
|5
|1
|4
|2
|-2.043
|Malaysia
|6
|0
|6
|0
|-3.002
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.
Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham.