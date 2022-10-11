Pakistan’s spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will be fit and available for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, three months after injuring his right knee, the country’s cricket board said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old injured his knee during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle in July and was forced to miss the Asia Cup (August-September) and the following seven-match T20I home series against England.

The India-Pakistan clash at the #T20WorldCup is just days away now and Shaheen Shah Afridi is getting back to full fitness 👀



📹: TheRealPCBpic.twitter.com/3Pgxaxv6rT — The Field (@thefield_in) October 11, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Shaheen has completed his rehab in UK.

“Shaheen will join the national squad for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane as per schedule on 15 October, after undergoing rehab,” said a PCB release.

Pakistan had included Shaheen in the 15-man squad for the World Cup subject to fitness.

Pakistan play two warm-up games, first against England on October 17 and against Afghanistan two days later, both in Brisbane.

The lanky left-arm pacer will be available for the warm-up games, said the PCB.

“I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in our Australia campaign,” Shaheen is quoted in the release.

Top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman is also on the road to recovery from a knee injury.

“Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and will complete his rehabilitation.”

Pakistan have until October 15 to make any changes in their squad for the World Cup.

Pakistan are placed in Group 2 of the World Cup alongside India, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifier teams.

They open the tournament with a sell-out game against India in Melbourne on October 23.

Defending champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifier teams are placed in Group 1.

The first round of World Cup starts from October 16.