Indian discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur has been handed a three-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Wednesday.

Kaur, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, was tested out of competition on March 7, 2022. Her sample showed the presence of the banned steroid stanozolol.

The AIU has banned Kamalpreet Kaur of India for 3 years for the Presence/Use of a Prohibited Substance (Stanozolol), starting from 29 March 2022. DQ results from 7 March 2022.



Kaur requested to have several supplements tested at the Wada-accredited laboratory in New Delhi. The tests showed that a protein supplement she used showed traces of stanozolol.

In an in-person interview, Kaur told AIU officials that she had been using the protein supplement five days a week from 10-15 February 2022 until March 5.

As Kaur admitted to commiting the doping violation within 20 days, her ban has been reduced from four years to three years starting from March 29, 2022. All her results from March 7, 2022 – the day her sample was taken – have been declared null and void.

Kaur is the latest Indian athlete to be banned for doping after javelin thrower Shivpal Singh was handed a four-year suspension.