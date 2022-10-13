Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs Thailand SF live: Richa departs as Harmanpreet holds fort
Follow live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 semifinal between India and Thailand in Sylhet.
Live updates
India 120/4 (15.4 overs): OUT! Tippoch gets her second wicket as Richa is trapped in front for 2 off 5. The right-hander attempted a sweep but was beaten and the umpire had no hesitation in raising the finger. Thailand have kept fighting back impressively. The new batter for India is Pooja Vastrakar.
India 117/3 (15 overs): Nattaya offers width and Harmanpreet cuts it through the gap for four. The India captain then ends the over with a second successive four, this time past point. India need Harman to keep going.
India 109/3 (13.5 overs): OUT! Jemimah departs for 27 off 26 after finding the fielder at long-on. Rosenan Kanoh takes the catch as Thipatcha Putthawong gets the wicket. The new batter is Richa Ghosh.
India 105/2 (13 overs): Onnicha bowls a high full-toss and Harmanpreet pulls it in the gap for four. Eight runs come from that over.
Jemimah Rodrigues has crossed 200 runs for the tournament and is continuing to add to that tally here in the semifinal.
India 97/2 (12 overs): Superb batting by Jemimah. She plays another inside-out drive before stepping out and sweeping one over mid-wicket for four. The ball isn’t really coming-on off the pitch and the Indian batters are doing well to play shots square of the wicket.
India 89/2 (11 overs): Three fours in leg-spinner Nanthita Boonsukham’s first over – two for Jemimah and one for Harmanpreet. The best of the lot was an inside-out drive past cover by Jemimah. Classy batting by the right-hander and a big over for India.
India 73/2 (10 overs): Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has joined Shafali Verma at the crease. India are in a strong position at the halfway stage of their innings and will be keen to get past 150 at least.
India 67/2 (9.1 overs): OUT! Shafali Verma is gone for 42 off 28! What a catch by Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai! Shafali stepped out and struck it hard and Chaiwai managed to catch it cleanly standing at short mid-on, ahead of the non-striker. Sornnarin Tippoch strikes with her first delivery.
India 67/1 (9 overs): No boundary in that Onnicha over but the Indian batters manage to pick seven runs on the back of singles and doubles.
India 60/1 (8 overs): Shot! Shafali steps out and hits one from Thipatcha for six over the long-on fielder. Nicely done by the right-hander. She’s moving around the crease well and batting more confidently now.
India 51/1 (7 overs): Onnicha Kamchomphu joins the attack and gets some steep bounce to trouble Jemimah. Another good over for Thailand, just four runs from it. Shafali has moved on to 30 off 19.
India 47/1 (6 overs): Left-arm spinner Thipatcha joins the attack and bowls a top over, just a single from it. Jemimah hits one in the air and fortunately for her, the ball falls short of the fielder in the deep on the leg side. India will be content with their powerplay performance, though.
India 46/1 (5 overs): Shafali is continuing to go hard and she ends the over with a four through mid-wicket. India are doing well in terms of run-rate.
India 38/1 (4.3 overs): OUT! Thailand get the big wicket of Smriti Mandhana! The left-hander hits a high-ish full-toss straight to mid-on and this time the catch is taken by Onnicha Kamchomphu. Phannita Maya gets the wicket in her first over. Mandhana walks back for 13 off 14 as Jemimah Rodrigues comes to the crease.
India 34/0 (4 overs): Shafali survives, yet again! This time she has a mix-up with Smriti and scrambles back in just in time. The right-hander then plays two solid strokes on the on side for fours. She’s lived a charmed life so far but played some impressive shots too. The runs will, of course, give her the confidence she needs.
India 24/0 (3 overs): Shafali survives, again! She starts Nattaya’s second over with two aerial shots for four – a sweep and a drive straight over. She then cuts one straight to extra cover but the catch is dropped. Mandhana then plays a stylish back-foot punch for four past cover. Big over for India.
India 11/0 (2 overs): Chanida Sutthiruang drops one short and Smriti Mandhana pulls it past mid-on for four. But the right-arm medium pacer does well to concede just one more run in the rest of the over. Smriti kept trying to walk out of the crease and be aggressive but couldn’t find the gaps.
India 6/0 (1 over): Shafali Verma survives! Nattaya Boochatham bowls a wonderful delivery that beats the right-hander in the air but unfortunately for Thailand, it beats their keeper too. Streaky start by Shafali but India manage to pick six runs in the first over.
Natthakan Chantham says she was sleeping when the Bangladesh vs UAE match was called off and woke up to the news of Thailand making it to the semifinals, and the team then celebrated it. Calls today a second chance.
8.29 pm: Smriti Mandhana is back at the top of the order along with Shafali Verma. The India openers are at the crease and we’re ready for play. Here we go!
Changes for India: Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh come in for S Meghana, Kiran Navgire and Meghna Singh.
Playing XIs
Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Chanida Sutthiruang, Sornnarin Tippoch, Phannita Maya, Rosenan Kanoh, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
TOSS: Thailand have won the toss and opted to field first.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 semifinal between India and Thailand in Sylhet.
After a comprehensive win in their last match of the league stage, India are set to face Thailand for the second time in a row in Sylhet. Thailand edged out defending champions Bangladesh for the final spot in the semifinal lineup with the latter’s match against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday getting abandoned due to rain. It’s been a remarkable run by the Thai team to the semis and despite their nine-wicket loss to India a few days ago, they will surely be upbeat about their chances today. As far as India are concerned, they will be determined to put in a strong performance and secure their spot in another Asia Cup final, where they would face either Pakistan or Sri Lanka.
Points table at the end of the league stage
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|+3.141
|Pakistan
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|+1.806
|Sri Lanka
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|+0.602
|Thailand
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.949
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|+0.423
|UAE
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|-2.181
|Malaysia
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|-3.002
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (w), Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.
Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (w), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Banthida Leephatthana, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nanthita Boonsukham.