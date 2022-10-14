Prithvi Shaw smashed a 61-ball 134 for Mumbai against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Saurashtra on Friday, for his first century in the 20-over format.

Shaw, captain of the side in this match, reached a 19-ball half century and shared a 61-ball 114-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal for the second wicket. Mumbai posted a mammoth 230 in their 20 overs.

In this innings against Assam, Shaw hit 13 fours and nine sixes for a boundary percentage of nearly 80 and played out only 14 dot balls in total.

Shaw's innings breakdown via BCCI scorecard

Shaw’s scores so far in the tournament read 55*(34) vs Mizoram, 29 (12) vs Madhya Pradesh and now 134 (61) vs Assam.

While Shaw has been considered one of the most exciting talents in the country, especially at the top of the order in the T20 format, he has played only one T20I for India. That came in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. And July 2021 was also the last time he played for India in ODIs. Despite India playing different squads across different formats in recent times, Shaw has not made his way to the national colours in more than a year. He recently played for India A vs New Zealand A.

Fastest centuries in SMAT (balls faced)



34 - Rishabh Pant

37 - Mohammed Azharuddeen

38 - Shreyas Iyer, Ricky Bhui

41 - Punit Bisht

43 - Manpreet Juneja, Manish Pandey

44 - Avi Barot

45 - Rohit Sharma

46 - Deepak Hooda, Prithvi Shaw*

47 - Wriddhiman Saha — Krishna Kumar (@KrishnaKRM) October 14, 2022

Highest scores SMAT--



Shreyas Iyer: 147 (55)

Puneet Bisht: 146* (51)

Mohd Azharuddeen: 137* (54)

Prithvi Shaw: 134 (61)#smat2022 #prithvishaw — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 14, 2022