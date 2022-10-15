Women’s T20 Asia Cup final, India vs Sri Lanka live: Score updates, statistics, reactions and more
Follow live updates from the Women’s T20 Asia Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka at Sylhet.
Live updates
12.39 pm: As someone suggested jokingly on social media recently, maybe Harmanpreet should consider walking with Smriti Mandhana for tosses.
TOSS UPDATE: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
12.30 pm: This is, of course, the second meeting between these two sides in the tournament with India win the opener thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues’ fine knock. (She loves batting against Sri Lanka, doesn’t she?)
Jemimah Rodrigues in T20Is:
Most runs - vs Sri Lanka
Highest score - vs Sri Lanka (76 in this tournament)
Best average - vs Sri Lanka
Best strike rate (more than 1 inns) - vs Sri Lanka
Most fifties - vs Sri Lanka
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 title clash between India and Sri Lanka in Sylhet.
At the end of an elaborate round-robin phase, followed by two contrasting semifinals, India and Sri Lanka are the last two standing. Harmanpreet Kaur and Chamari Athapaththu will look to lead their side to the title today, at the end of what has been a fascinating rollercoaster of a tournament. While India have been near perfect except for a blip against Pakistan, Sri Lanka have gone through the ups and downs and made it this far by the barest of margins.
But, hey, the final is a fresh day.
Squads:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Kiran Navgire, Jemimah Rodrigues, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Sri Lanka: Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi, Madushika Methtananda, Rashmi Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
