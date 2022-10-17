India take on hosts and defending champions Australia in Brisbane on Monday for the first of two official warm-up matches ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl first. India listed Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda as Nos. 12-15 in their team sheet for the warm-up match.

The first three overs saw KL Rahul dominate the strike, facing 16 out of 18 balls to reach 23, with India reaching 27/0. Rohit Sharma was on 0 off 2. He played some delightful strokes square on the offside and legside, the highlight being a six off Pat Cummins over square leg.

The fourth over saw him go 4-0-6-4-2-4 against Marcus Stoinis to move to 43 off 22 balls. Rohit got off the mark in the fifth over. Except for a blow to the helmet off a bouncer, the opener looked in complete control. He reached a half century off just 27 balls before the powerplay ended. Rohit then took on Glenn Maxwell for a six and four, as India scored 69/0 at the end of 6 overs.

Maxwell then ended a fine innings by Rahul as he fell for 57 off 33 balls. Short ball, Rahul pulled to deep midwicket where Ashton Agar was waiting. Rohit followed soon after as roles reversed with Maxwell taking the catch off Agar’s bowling.

#T20WorldCup #INDvAUS warm-up match:



100 comes up in the 11th over as Kohli and Suryakumar take on Agar for 17 runs.



IND: 106/2 (11)https://t.co/nwR4cnnGVE pic.twitter.com/pODlHsnS6i — The Field (@thefield_in) October 17, 2022

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav put on a brief but entertaining stand of 42 runs for the third wicket, not compromising on the scoring rate. They took 17 runs off an Ashton Agar over. Kohli smashed a superb drive down the ground but was bounced out next ball by Mitchell Starc, and was dismissed for 19 off 13 balls.

(More to follow)

This report will be updated through the course of the match.