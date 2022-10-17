Scotland defeated two-time Twenty20 World Cup champions West Indies by 42 runs in another big upset at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Hobart on Monday.

Opener George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 as Scotland posted 160-5 after being put in to bat in Hobart and then bowled out the West Indies for 118 in 18.3 overs.

The tournament has already produced three interesting outcomes in three matches so far with Namibia beating the 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Netherlands winning a last-over thriller against United Arab Emirates on Sunday and now, Scotland beating two-time champions West Indies on Monday.

Here are the reactions to the Scotland’s superb win against West Indies at the T20 World Cup:

What. A. Result. #Scotland have defeated #WestIndies by 42 runs to start off Group B with a super result. The former champions struggled in the run-chase. Mark Watt fantastic with 3/12 in his 4 overs. https://t.co/nwR4cnnGVE pic.twitter.com/I0zLtBtTYf — The Field (@thefield_in) October 17, 2022

Scotland get their campaign underway with a commanding victory against West Indies 💪#T20WorldCup | #WIvSCO | 📝 https://t.co/zYWEnEHtif pic.twitter.com/rWZPmS9wyR — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 17, 2022

Impressive thing about this Scot performance is that it hasn't been an ambush. Munsey's Powerplay assault aside, it's been sensible cricket, get par, bowl intelligently (to the dimensions, to batters weaknesses) - and let the pressure tell. Immense start to the #T20WorldCup. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 17, 2022

Mark Watt appreciation tweet!!!! #T20WorldCup2022 — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) October 17, 2022

Namibia beating Sri Lanka, Scotland beating West Indies- these aren’t upsets. These matchups just occur too few and far between. We need more of these @ICC let’s stop with the tier system. — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) October 17, 2022

This is not a massive upset.



Scotland have reached the same stage as Ireland and Afghanistan, a win like this is no longer the biggest news in the world. Just proof they are right on the fringes of the top teams.



Scotland have been this good for a long time. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 17, 2022

Qualifying round seems to be tougher for test playing nations🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#T20worldcup — Sohaib Maqsood (@sohaibcricketer) October 17, 2022

💜 66 not out

💜 53 balls

💜 9 fours

💜 1 catch @GeorgeMunsey 🥇#FollowScotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zWfAvNeWAJ — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 17, 2022

Namibia yesterday and Scotland today. These aren't just wins, these are statements! This WC is off to a spicy start. Well done @CricketScotland 👏🏽 #WIvSCO pic.twitter.com/NjcDbctoee — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 17, 2022

Associate teams get a platform to grab eyeballs and ICC makes sure they don't by scheduling warm-up game of big teams along with them. #T20WorldCup — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 17, 2022

Interested in your 💭 everyone re: Round 1 #T20WorldCup It seems like it is an advantage for teams to come out to 🇦🇺 & prepare correctly for a big event. Instead of bigger nations playing other series around the 🌎 & then flying in for this event! West Indies going down now to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 17, 2022

Mark Watt’s 24-yarder, the ball of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/n27KRKPH6S — Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 17, 2022

Cricket feels a diminished sport when these Associate teams are labelled ‘minnows’. They are ranked between 13-18 in the world. They’re very good teams, as we’ve seen over the last two days #T20WorldCup — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) October 17, 2022

With the squad that Windies have picked, not even sure if they are favorites for any match. — Manya (@CSKian716) October 17, 2022

The format and the whole way the tournament is marketed need to change for next Men's T20 World Cup.



The global game outside the traditional nations has never been more competitive, but the ICC give the impression of being embarrassed by these teams rather than celebrating them. — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) October 17, 2022

In 2022, this is the number of T20is played by cricketing nations:



England - 21

India - 32

Australia - 17

New Zealand - 10

Pakistan - 14

Sri Lanka - 17

West Indies - 21



Scotland - 2



Makes today’s win even more impressive when they get the chance to play so rarely. pic.twitter.com/PgzhVQ4ieW — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) October 17, 2022

1 - @CricketScotland have recorded just a 2nd win against a Full Member side in the #T20WorldCup (also v Bangladesh in 2021), and a 5th win generally in the competition (from 16 matches). Memorable. #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DF7SNbkcuP — OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 17, 2022

Such an awesome start to the T20I World Cup. Namibia & Scotland doing well against traditional giants of the format. Higher the number of competitive teams, higher the quality of cricket overall. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 17, 2022

