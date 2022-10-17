Scotland defeated two-time Twenty20 World Cup champions West Indies by 42 runs in another big upset at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Hobart on Monday.
Opener George Munsey hit an unbeaten 66 as Scotland posted 160-5 after being put in to bat in Hobart and then bowled out the West Indies for 118 in 18.3 overs.
The tournament has already produced three interesting outcomes in three matches so far with Namibia beating the 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Netherlands winning a last-over thriller against United Arab Emirates on Sunday and now, Scotland beating two-time champions West Indies on Monday.
Here are the reactions to the Scotland’s superb win against West Indies at the T20 World Cup:
