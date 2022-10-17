ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Mohammed Shami bowls superb 20th over in India’s T20 World Cup warm-up win vs Australia Shami, who was recently named as the 15th member of India’s squad to replace Jasprit Bumrah, bowled a fine over where Australia lost four wickets. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 33 minutes ago Mohammed Shami (2nd from L) with his teammates | BCCI Twitter View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) T20 World Cup warm-up: Rahul, Suryakumar and Shami star as India defeat Australia by six runs We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 World Cup ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Mohammed Shami India vs Australia