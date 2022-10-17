Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup, India vs Brazil live updates: Berchon gives Brazilians the early lead
Follow live updates of India’s final match of the World Cup where they take on Brazil.
Goals:
- Brazil 1-0, 11th min. (BERCHON)
Live updates
14’ Brazil 1-0 India: The celebrations in the Brazil dugout were quite something! Everyone enjoyed that. A cheer goes up now as Astam wins a 1v1 battle with Aline.
11’ Brazil 1-0 India: GOAL BRAZIL! Gabi Berchon. That is a lovely flowing move down the right. No 7 Aline leaves Astam behind on pace, cuts the ball back and the onrushing Berchon sends into the roof of the net.
9’, Brazil 0-0 India: Good defending by Kajal to keep Aline wide and force her to cross which Melody handles well.
7’, Brazil 0-0 India: Great chance for Brazil to take the lead. Melody rushes out to smother a move but spills it and Jhonson fires wide with an empty net facing her. India had some defenders backtracking but that is a bad miss.
5’, Brazil 0-0 India: Good chance! The first big moment comes... India’s way. Wow, a clearance put the Indian forward through 1v1 with the goalkeeper who is out very quickly though. A little while later Anita, takes a shot from distance but it goes wide.
5’, Brazil 0-0 India: Good shape from India in these opening exchanges though, staying compact.
2’, Brazil 0-0 India: A nice rainbow lob of sorts early on from Brazil to offer a reminder of why Brazilian football is a flavour of its own.
Kickoff: We are underway in Odisha. Both teams in their away kit, for some reason. Brazil in blue and white, India in all orange.
7.59 pm: Can India find a Manisha Kalyan moment tonight? Will be quite something. Another nice turnout it seems in Odisha, with plenty of school students in attendance.
National anthems time. As we wait for kickoff, a related throwback to the moment Manisha Kalyan scored recently for India against Brazil for the senior team in what was the legendary Formgia’s farewell
Group A: USA have won one and drawn one, as have Brazil. Morocco put themselves in the mix with a win against India. Brazil will want to win this, to progress without hiccups but might also have an eye on the goal difference, which is potentially a threat for India. USA and Morocco will kick off simultaneously in Goa.
Thomas Dennerby on the match against Brazil: ““When we have the ball, we need to feel relaxed and start playing. We need to be confident and play a little bit more. Now, we have nothing to lose. I hope the girls start playing freely. We have to focus very hard on defending, but we also know football is not only about defending. It would be nice for us to score in the tournament. We will fight and try to score a goal. It would be nice to come out of this tournament with a goal. We have worked on the final crucial pass – the actions around the opponents’ box. That is also the hardest part in football–to learn exactly how to handle that kind of situation.”
Playing XIs
Brazil: 1 Leilane, 2 Luana Gusmao, 4 Grazy, 6 Alice, 13 Aninha, 7 Aline, 10 Carol, 15 Rebeca, 16 Ana Flavia, 18 Gabi Berchon, 9 Jhonson
India: 13 Melody Keisham, 5 Astam Oraon, 15 Shailja, 16 Shubhangi Singh, 20 Kajal, 4 Shilky Hemam, 6 Babina Lisham, 7 Neha, 8 Kajol Dsouza, 18 Rejiya Laishram, 11 Anita Kumari
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the India’s Group A match against Brazil at the 2022 Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup.
After defeats against USA and Morocco, India’s hopes of progressing in the tournament officially ended but perhaps that was always going to be a bridge too far. Tonight, they get an opportunity to brush shoulders with the mighty Brazil. A chance to compete with one of the traditional powerhouses of the global game, and perhaps go out of the tournament fighting.
Against Morocco, India showed defensive grit... holding their African opponents at bay in the first half but once again paid the price for defensive mistakes. Here’s Dilip Unnikrishan’s feature after that match:
Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup: India show fight but technically superior Morocco still prevail
India squad for Fifa U-17 World Cup 2022 (jersey numbers in brackets):
Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (1), Melody Chanu Keisham (13), Anjali Munda (21)
Defenders: Astam Oraon (5, captain), Kajal (20), Naketa (3), Purnima Kumari (2), Varshika (19), Shilky Devi Hemam (4)
Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham (6), Nitu Linda (17), Shailja (15), Shubhangi Singh (16)
Forwards: Anita Kumari (11), Lynda Kom Serto (9), Neha (7), Rejiya Devi Laishram (18), Shelia Devi Loktongbam (12), Kajol Hubert Dsouza (8), Lavanya Upadhyay (10), Sudha Ankita Tirkey (14)
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby
