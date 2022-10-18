ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan takes a brilliant hat-trick against Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup Karthik is the first ever bowler from an associate nation to take a hat-trick at the men’s T20 World Cup. Scroll Staff An hour ago UAE's Karthik Meiyappan (C) celebrates his hat-trick with teammates during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Sri Lanka and United Arab Emirates at Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 18, 2022. | WILLIAM WEST / AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) 5 - Karthik Meiyappan has become the first player from an associate member side and fifth bowler overall to bag a hat-trick in a men's T20 World Cup match. Castled. #SLvUAE #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/t0BbYjXTIE— OptaJim (@OptaJim) October 18, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Karthik Meiyappan T20 World Cup UAE Sri Lanka Sri Lanka vs UAE