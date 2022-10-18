In a topsy-turvy match against Australia, Unnati Hooda starred as India won their third Group B tie at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships in Santander, Spain, on Tuesday.

On the opening day, India had won against Iceland but lost heavily against China in their previous two group stage matches.

The top team from each group progresses to the round of top eight classification, while the second placed teams will play in the group to decide positions 9 to 16. India now look set to enter that group while China are expected to top the group comfortably.

Unnati Hooda has played in all of India’s matches so far, winning two and losing in the tie against China, but not before a good fight. She put India on track against Australia after the men’s doubles tie went against her side. Bharat Raghav then played out a three games men’s singles match he lost but the women’s doubles and mixed doubles encounters went India’s way.

Badminton, BWF World Junior C’ships: Eyes on the next generation as event returns after a hiatus



Here are the scores from the three matches India have played so far.

The five matches played to decide the tie include men’s and women’s singles, men and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The teams play for the Suhandinata Cup at the Mixed Team Championships. The individual events will see five individual trophies called the Eye-Level Cups.

India take on Slovenia on Wednesday to complete their group assignments.

Screenshots courtesy: Tournament Software