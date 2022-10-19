Sajan Bhanwala on Wednesday became the first ever Indian to win a medal in Greco-Roman wrestling at an U23 Wrestling World Championship after winning bronze in the 77kg event at the ongoing championship in Spain.
Some Indian wrestlers denied Spain visa for U23 World Championships: Report
Bhanwala lost to eventual silver medallist Alexandrin Gutu in the round of 16. The Indian then reached the bronze medal match through repechage and beat Dmytro Vastesky to claim India’s first medal.
India had never won an U23 World Championship medal in Grec- Roman wrestling before with Sajan and Ravi coming closest, losing in the bronze medal bouts at 2019 edition.
Sajan Bhanwal, India’s young Greco-Roman hope, carries the dreams of a family and a nation
Sajan had also claimed bronze in the 2019 Junior World Championships.