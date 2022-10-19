Australia’s back-up wicketkeeper Josh Inglis cut his hand while playing golf, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday, three days before the hosts start their Twenty20 World Cup defence.

The 27-year-old reportedly required hospital treatment for what was a bad and bloody cut.

“Josh Inglis has suffered a cut to his right hand after a club snapped in his hand while playing golf,” Cricket Australia said.

“He is being assessed. No other information is available at this stage.”

Inglis is in Australia’s squad but was not expected to be in the starting XI, with Matthew Wade preferred behind the stumps.

The hosts play New Zealand in a repeat of last year’s final on Saturday in their tournament opener in Sydney.

It has shades of England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who is out of the World Cup after breaking a leg following a “freak accident” playing golf.