Not for the first time this year, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will have to go up against each other at a BWF World Tour event. India’s two men’s singles shuttlers, who have each had impressive seasons on their own as well as teammates at the historic Thomas Cup campaign, will meet in the round of 16 at the Denmark Open Super 750 in Odense after coming through stern opening round challenges on Wednesday.

Also winning their matches on the day were Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, booking their spot in the round of 16 of men’s doubles. They faced a tricky test against Korea Open winners this year, but the Indians defeated Seo Seung Jae/Kang Minh Hyuk in straight games 21-15, 21-19. They came back from 5-10 in game 2 to ensure this didn’t go the distance.

Saina Nehwal, however, saw her campaign come to a close after a three-game defeat against Zhang Yi Man. The former world No 1 fought back to force a decider against 2021 World Championships bronze medallist but lost 21-17, 19-21, 21-11 in 47 minutes.

Lakshya Sen started off his campaign in Odense with a straight games win over world No 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in round of 32 on Wednesday. The 21-year-old registered a dominant 21-16, 21-12 win in 39 minutes. With this, the Indian kept up his perfect record against the Indonesian superstar. Their Head-to-Head is now 3-0 in favour of world No 8 Sen.

In a later match, HS Prannoy came through an intense battle China’s Zhao Jun Peng. After trailing 7-9 in the opening game, Prannoy put together a run of nine straight points and ended up closing it out comfortably. But the second game was a fiery battle, going back and forth, before Prannoy faced a game point. The Indian saved that and won it 21-13, 22-20 in 43 mins.

The left-hander had defeated the Indian twice already this year, both times ending Prannoy’s dream runs. First, was at the prestigious Indonesia Open in the semifinal and the second was one step short of the podium at the World Championships in Tokyo. Incidentally in both those tournaments, Prannoy had defeated Lakshya to get that far. And now his reward to defeat Zhao is another face off with his compatriot, their fifth this year with the H2H split at 2-2, with Prannoy winning the last two matches.

Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 🇮🇩 lock horns in a fast-paced contest.#BWFWorldTour #DenmarkOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/9YaubspfWC — BWF (@bwfmedia) October 19, 2022

