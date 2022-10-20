Badminton Watch: Viktor Axelsen with a lovely gesture after losing a marathon rally against Kunlavut Vitidsarn Axelsen went on to win the match comfortably in the end, but took the moment to appreciate a fabulous point by the Thai youngster. Scroll Staff An hour ago Axelsen (R) gives Vitidsarn a high-five | BWF Media screengrab Amazing effort and sportsmanship on court by Viktor Axelsen and Kunlavut Vitidsarn. 🖐 🏸@HSBC_Sport#HSBCbadminton #BWFWorldTour #DenmarkOpen2022 pic.twitter.com/4G1ucuCNxi— BWF (@bwfmedia) October 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kunlavut Vitidsarn Viktor Axelsen Denmark Open 2022 Denmark Open Super 750