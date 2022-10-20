ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s return to fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi opened up about the difficult rehabilitation process following a knee injury that kept him out of the game. Scroll Staff 23 minutes ago Shaheen Shah Afridi | AFP Shaheen Shah Afridi's road to recovery 🦅Full video 👉 https://t.co/Ep6SORK2Fo#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/6iCAY3MuRX— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 20, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shaheen Shah Afridi Pakistan ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 T20 World Cup Cricket