ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Behind the scenes with Rohit Sharma and Co for official photoshoot ahead of T20 World Cup India begin their Super 12 campaign on Sunday with a clash against Pakistan. Scroll Staff An hour ago Rohit Sharma at the pre World Cup captains press conference | AFP Go behind the scenes with India 👀#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/zvrXFW9PpA— ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 World Cup Rohit Sharma ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Virat Kohli