ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie hits one of the shots of the T20 World Cup for an offside six Balbirnie hit McCoy was a six over point during the Group B match in Hobart against West Indies. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Ireland captan Andy Balbirnie in action | AFP