ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: 'Historic' – The moment Zimbabwe qualified for T20 World Cup Super 12s for the first time Zimbabwe stormed into the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup for the first time, defeating Scotland to seal top spot in Group B. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl (R) and Milton Shumba celebrate their victory during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Scotland and Zimbabwe at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022. | DAVID GRAY / AFP