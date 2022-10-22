Swapnil Kusale secured a 2024 Paris Olympics quota spot in the men’s 50m rifle 3 Positions shooting after finishing fourth at the ISSF World Championship in Cairo on Saturday.

India have now three quota spots guaranteed for Paris Olympics with the other two spots bagged by Bhowneesh Mendiratta in trap shooting (shotgun) and Rudrankksh Patil in 10m air rifle. Patil also went on to win gold and be crowned world champion. India had earned their first quota at the Shotgun World Championship is Croatia recently, thanks to Mendiratta in men’s trap event, who also finished fourth.

Kusale qualified for the ranking match after shooting 593 points for a second-place finish in the qualifiers.

The top-eight featured Norway’s Jon-Hermann Hegg who had already securing a quota spot and two shooters from Poland. With rules restricting National Olympic Committees to just a single quota spot per shooting event, even a top-six finish for Kusale would have secured a quota spot for India should both the Poles and Hegg finished ahead of Kusale.

Kusale got off to a solid start leading the pack after the kneeling series with a score of 104.6. Despite slipping up during the prone series, Kusale was on track to finishing in the top two after shooting well in the first three series in the standing position.

However, he finished with a disappointing 8.2 final shot to slip from second to fourth with a score of 407.6 and miss out on a World Championships medal by 0.4 points. A top two finish would have taken him to the gold medal match per new format.

(More to follow)