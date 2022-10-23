T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan live: Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam’s teams clash in Melbourne
Follow live coverage of India’s Group 2 match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates
Pitch report by former Australia captain Michael Clarke: “It has some nice covering of grass, it is rock hard. Good batting wicket, overall. There will definitely be some pace and bounce. Win the toss and bat first.”
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s Group 2 match against Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It’s one of the most highly-anticipated clashes in the sport. India face Pakistan at the MCG in what will be the tournament opener for both teams. Babar Azam and Co had made a statement the last time they faced their arch rivals at the T20 World Cup, with a 10-wicket win in the UAE. Rohit Sharma’s team got one back at the Asia Cup recently, but Pakistan came out on top again later in that tournament – which was the last time these two teams clashed. The weather in Melbourne has been in focus over the past few days, with rain possibly being a factor today. If we do end up getting a game, though, it can surely be expected to be a cracker.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman.