Virat Kohli played one of the finest knocks of his glittering career as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
The former India captain remained unbeaten 82 off 53 to help his team to a famous victory in front of over 90,000 fans at the MCG. India needed 48 runs to win from the last three overs and got over the line off the last ball, with Kohli scoring 36 of those runs.
India restricted their arch rivals to 159/8 and got to just 45/4 off 10 overs in the chase. But Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) launched an incredible fightback with a century stand to help India to victory.
“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened,” said Kohli after being declared Player of the Match. “I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end.”
It was a milestone filled innings for Virat Kohli who is now the leading run-scorer in men’s T20Is.
Top 10 run-getters in men's T20Is
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|100
|50
|Kohli (INDIA)
|110
|102
|3794
|138.41
|1
|34
|Sharma (INDIA)
|143
|135
|3741
|140.37
|4
|28
|Guptill (NZ)
|122
|118
|3531
|135.70
|2
|20
|Azam (PAK)
|93
|88
|3231
|129.60
|2
|29
|Stirling (IRE)
|118
|117
|3119
|134.55
|1
|21
|Finch (AUS)
|101
|101
|3026
|143.88
|2
|18
|Warner (AUS)
|96
|96
|2855
|141.82
|1
|24
|Hafeez (PAK)
|119
|108
|2514
|122.03
|0
|14
|Rizwan (PAK)
|74
|63
|2464
|127.47
|1
|22
Here are some stats after Kohli’s epic knock: