The Patna Pirates were involved in their second tied game of the season, holding the Bengaluru Bulls to a 31-31 draw at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Later, UP Yoddhas handed the Tamil Thalaivas a second consecutive defeat, beating the Chennai-based team 41-24.

Bharat was once again the top scorer for the Bulls, scoring 11 points, while Rohit Gulia scored eight for the Pirates.

It was the Pirates who started the match well, taking a 19-10 lead at the end of the first half. But the Bulls came back strong in the second half, scoring 21-12 to level the match at 31-31 at the final whistle.

The second match was much more one-sided as the Yoddhas came up with an impressive defensive win over the Thalaivas. Though Pardeep Narwal and the in-form Surender Gill were on the mat, it was Yoddhas’ left corner defender Sumit who stole the show with seven tackle points.

His teammate at right cover Ashu Singh also chipped in with a Hi-Five of his own, picking up six tackle points.

The win put the Yoddhas in sixth place – a playoff position – while the Thalaivas are second from last in the table.