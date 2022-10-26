Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers were the two winners on Tuesday night in Bengaluru as Pro Kabaddi action returned after an off-day.

Puneri Paltan produced an exemplary performance to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the first game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Aslam Inamdar’s 13 points proved to be the big difference between two sides that were jostling for control throughout the game.

Haryana Steelers then returned to winning ways in season nine as they defeated Telugu Titans 43-24 at Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It was a team effort from the Haryana side as Meetu starred in the raiding department, earning 13 points, while Nitin Rawal, Jaideep and Amirhossein Bastami stole the show in the defence unit.

Paltan are placed fourth on the points table while Steelers are sixth on score difference.

Matches on 26 October (IST)

7:30 PM: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

8:30 PM: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru