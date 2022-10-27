ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Babar Azam takes a blinder at slip to dismiss Regis Chakabva at T20 World Cup Babar Khan’s catch at slip off Shadab Khan’s bowling ensured that Regis Chakabva’s stay ended for a golden duck. Scroll Staff Oct 27, 2022 · 06:26 pm Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam takes a catch to dismiss India's Hardik Pandya in the final over during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. | AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Babar Azam Regis Chakabva ICC Men's T20 World cup 2022 Pakistan zimbabwe Cricket