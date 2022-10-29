Glenn Phillips smashed a powerhouse 104 and Trent Boult grabbed four wickets as New Zealand swept past Sri Lanka by 65 runs in Sydney on Saturday to put them in pole position to make the semi-finals at the Twenty20 World Cup.

New Zealand batted first and posted 167-7 with Phillips unstoppable, rescuing his team after the top order was blown away, losing Finn Allen, Doug Conway and Kane Williamson for 15 runs.

Boult and Tim Southee then reduced Sri Lanka to 4-8 in the chase and there was no way back as they crumbled to 102 all out. Boult ended with a career-best 4-13.

Phillips hit 10 fours and four sixes in his 64-ball knock – the second century of the tournament, after South African Rilee Rossouw’s 109 against Bangladesh, and only the 11th in T20 World Cup history.

Plenty was on the line with Group One wide open after both matches in Melbourne on Friday – Australia v England and Afghanistan v Ireland – were washed out.

New Zealand’s win gives them a two point buffer at the top of the table from England, Ireland and Australia with two games to play.

They face a crunch game against England next in Brisbane on Tuesday while Sri Lanka face a must-win clash with Afghanistan on the same day to keep their hopes alive.

Sri Lanka began with the spin of Maheesh Theekshana after losing the toss, and it immediately paid dividends.

Allen took apart Australia’s hallowed pace attack in their opening game during a 16-ball 42, but he managed just three balls and one run this time, confounded by an inswinger in the opening over.

Conway, who smashed an unbeaten 92 against Australia, fared little better. Spinner Dhananjaya de Silva joined the attack and Conway was bowled, also for one.

Things got worse when skipper Williamson (8) got an outside edge off pace bowler Kasun Rajitha in the next over and was caught behind.

Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, returning to the side after fracturing his hand, crawled to 54-3 at the halfway point.

But Phillips then flicked a switch and began swinging the bat, with sloppy fielding aiding him, dropped by Pathum Nissanka on 12 and again on 45 by skipper Dasun Shanaka.

An 84-run stand with Mitchell ended when his partner was bowled for 22 by Wanindu Hasaranga. Mitchell Santner was alongside him when he brought up only his second T20 100 in the 19th over before being caught in the final over.

Sri Lanka made the worst possible start to the chase, losing three wickets for five runs.

Southee bowled a wicket-maiden to open proceedings, trapping Nissanka lbw, then long-time bowling partner Boult chipped in with two wickets in his first over.

He enticed an edge from Kusal Mendis to Conway then de Silva chopped onto his wicket. Charith Asalanka didn’t last much longer, caught by a diving Allen as Boult grabbed his third.

Spinner Santner came on and Chamika Karunaratne swung his bat, only to find Boult in the deep, leaving Sri Lanka in disarray.

Shanaka hit a gutsy 35 and Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34, but to no avail.

Here are some reactions to Phillips’ ton against Sri Lanka

Glenn Phillips always looks like he’s having the time of his life in the middle #NZvSL #T20WorldCup — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 29, 2022

That is terrific from Glenn Phillips. 103 out of 152 runs. He has grown into an amazing batter. Can’t wait to see what he does in the fields tonight. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 29, 2022

Fantastic to watch Glenn Phillips bring up his ton here tonight. A brilliant knock. And loved the celebration! #T20WorldCup #NZvSL — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips hit 10 fours and 4 sixes.

All the other batters hit 2 fours and 1 six combined. Phenomenal knock 👏🏽 #NZvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uTvN3XMzVB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 29, 2022

That was a wonderful innings from Glenn Phillips who is such a powerhouse of energy. But Sri Lanka should have had him early. Their fielding has been so disappointing. And now they have lost too many. Fear it might be game over. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 29, 2022

High class from Glen Phillips. Played spin soo well, camping on the back foot and smoking it 👏🏼 👏🏼 and don’t forget the sprinting #T20WorldCup — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips dropped on 12 (14) and 46 (37). Costly would be an understatement. #SLvNZ #T20WorldCup — Estelle Vasudevan (@Estelle_Vasude1) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips currently has the best celebration of a catch and the best celebration of a century in this World Cup. His five-fer next game better live up to expectation — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 29, 2022

Well batten Glen Phillips!!! Proper character & lovely lad… what a hand he’s played for New Zealand tonight!! (This morning) — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) October 29, 2022

What a tremendous hundred #T20WorldCup #nzvsl Amazing stroke play and what power...very well played @GlenPhillips — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 29, 2022

I don't have the hard evidence to prove this but I feel like Glenn Phillips was doing 🔥 bits in CPL long before New Zealand fully appreciated him. — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) October 29, 2022

Since 2021, Glenn Phillips has hit 149 sixes in T20 cricket. The only batter with more hits in this period is Liam Livingstone (152 sixes). Phillips hit four today to score 104 runs - the first batter in T20 WC history to score a century batting at Number 4 or below. #T20WorldCup — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 29, 2022

1 - @BLACKCAPS' Glenn Phillips is the first batter to score a century in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup when coming in to bat in the middle order (No. 4 to 7). Anchor.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/TtEG7dmB6U — OptaJason (@OptaJason) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips scored two T20I hundreds

108 with 10,8 fours sixes (v WI)

104 with 10,4 fours sixes (v SL today)



The only higher T20 WC score against Sri Lanka was by Alex Hales - scored 116* with 11,6 fours sixes.#T20WorldCup #NZvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 29, 2022

Brilliant 💯 from @GlenPhillips 👏🏻 A serious knock from him under pressure to take the Kiwis to a competitive total. Let's see how the Lankan batters respond now. #NZvSL #T20WorldCup — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips has a solution to avoid run-out at non-striker's end 👏🏻😅



📸: Disney + Hotstar#T20WorldCup #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/AdV9JP4JrN — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 29, 2022

Glenn Phillips becomes the first No.4 or lower batter to score a Men's T20 World Cup hundred. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 29, 2022

Inputs from AFP