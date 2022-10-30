T20 World Cup, India vs South Africa live: Rohit opts to bat first, Hooda replaces Axar
Follow live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and South Africa in Perth.
Live updates
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Mithali Raj (in the Star Sports studio) just said she couldn’t watch the final part of the India vs Pakistan match because she was too tense as a recently retired cricketer, just started pacing around and then heard her father’s reaction, later rewatched the finish.
Suryakumar Yadav in an interview with Ravi Shastri for Star Sports: “I have my plans (for the Perth pitch). There shouldn’t be any complacency, you have to start from zero. The fast wickets here are good to bat on. It is a big game (against South Africa) but at the same time, it’s just a game. So just want to enjoy it.”
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje.
One change for each team: Deepak Hooda comes in for Axar Patel, and Lungi Ngidi replaces Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won the toss, again, and India will bat first. “We know exactly what we need to do on such a pitch,” says Rohit. Temba Bavuma adds: “Probably the biggest match for us. We wanted to bat first too.”
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and South Africa in Perth.
It’s one of the most significant matches in Group 2, with both teams undefeated after two rounds. India edged out Pakistan before defeating Netherlands convincingly, while South Africa had to split points with Zimbabwe before getting a huge win against Bangladesh. Both teams have match-winners aplenty and the pace-friendly conditions in Perth will surely make things more interesting. A win for Rohit Sharma and Co will go a long way in securing them a spot in the semifinals. They’ve raised their game when they had to so far in the tournament, and will need to bring their best against an upbeat Proteas side.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.