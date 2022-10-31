ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Rashid Khan opens up about working on slower leggies after MCG interaction with Shane Warne During a break in the Australia vs New Zealand Boxing Day Test in 2019, Rashid and Warne bowled together and exchanged views at the MCG. Scroll Staff An hour ago Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is seen prior to the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Afghanistan and Ireland at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 28, 2022. | AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rashid Khan Shane Warne Afghanistan Cricket ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 T20 World Cup