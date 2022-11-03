Punjab Kings have replaced Mayank Agarwal with Shikhar Dhawan as captain of the team for the next edition in 2023, the Indian Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

Agarwal, who has been with the team since 2018, was appointed captain of the team last season after KL Rahul left the team to join Lucknow Supergiants. However, his elevation as captain coincided with a dip in form as he scored 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33.

Dhawan is one of the most-experienced players in the IPL having played in every edition since the league was launched in 2008. With 6,244 runs in 205 innings, Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the league behind Virat Kohli.

Last season, Dhawan scored 460 runs from 14 matches at an average of 38.33 as Punjab Kings finished sixth in the points table.

Internationally, the 36-year-old has played 34 Tests, 161 Ond-Day Internationals and 68 T20 Internationals for the Indian team.