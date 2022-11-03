International Cricket Watch: Stars' all-rounder Tess Flintoff registers fastest fifty in WBBL history 19-year-old Tess Flintoff of Melbourne Stars smashed the WBBL's fastest fifty-ball record, reaching the milestone in just 16 balls. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 07:11 pm Tess Flintoff of Melbourne Stars | Twitter @/StarsBBL 💥 4 4 1 4 1 1 6 2 6 1 4 4 1 4 2 6Outstanding, Fred. pic.twitter.com/I0dk2HuPY3— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 3, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tess Flintoff Melbourne Stars Women's Big Bash League WBBL Cricket