India’s star squash player Saurav Ghosal led the men’s team to their first gold medal at the Asian Team Championships in Cheongju, South Korea, on Friday.

The Indian’s came up with a 2-0 win over Kuwait in the final to go one better than the three silver medals the team had won at past editions.

In the women’s event, the young Indian squad featuring 2022 Commonwealth Games players Anahat Singh and Sunayna Kuruvilla lost 1-2 to Malaysia in the semifinal.

The women’s team had previously won the event in 2012.

On Friday, Ramit Tandon started off the final with a 11-5, 11-7, 11-4 win over Ali Al-Ramezi to give India the perfect start.

Ghosal, the world No 15 and highest-ranked Asian player – among men and women – then made quick work in the second rubber against Ammar Al-Tamimi, winning the match 11-9, 11-2, 11-3 to secure the final and gold for the Indians.

The winning team also included Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar.

For Ghosal, this was another first in his illustrious career. Earlier this year, the 36-year-old became the first Indian to win a medal in singles at the Commonwealth Games, claiming bronze at Birmingham 2022.