Hylo Open Super 300, QF live: Srikanth in action, Treesa-Gayatri reach SF, Satwik-Chirag, Bansod out
Follow live coverage of India’s quarterfinal matches at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.
Treesa-Gayatri beat Hsu-Lin 21-17, 18-21, 21-8.
Satwik-Chirag lost to Lane-Vendy 17-21, 14-21.
Bansod lost to Tunjung 17-21, 10-21
Live updates
Men’s singles QF, Christie 11-14 Srikanth: Some frustration for Sri as not for the first time here, Christie gets the luck of the net cord. The Indian gets the serve back soon enough. Nice rally follows, good defence from the Indian and the error comes from JC.
Men’s singles QF, Christie 10-11 Srikanth: Srikanth takes a 1-point lead into the interval with a booming smash.
Men’s singles QF, Christie 10-10 Srikanth: Some soft errors from Christie here.
Men’s singles QF, Christie 8-9 Srikanth: So we are all level now as JoJo sends a lift long. And then sends a lift wide as Srikanth takes the lead.
Men’s singles QF, Christie 8-7 Srikanth: Super rally, possibly the point of the match so far. Srikanth takes it with a nice straight smash.
Men’s singles QF, Christie 5-4 Srikanth: Score corrected
Men’s singles QF, Christie 5-4 Srikanth: A nice even start to this match and it is always good to see these players in their rhythm.
Recap of quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth booked his spot in the quarterfinal with a 11-21, 21-13, 21-10 win over Arnaud Merkle of France.
The Indian started off brightly, taking a 7-2 lead before Merkle bounced back and took the opening game, banking on a flurry of errors from Srikanth. But the former world No 1 regrouped and then used all his experience to dictate play and found his rhythm as he eventually won the match that lasted 50 minutes. The second and third games were a breeze only when he controlled the shuttle better.
Srikanth will now face Jonatan Christie, the Indonesian sixth seed and world No 7. It is a rematch of the third and deciding match in the historic Thomas Cup final earlier this year. The two have a Head-to-Head of 5-5.
Srikanth time.
Quick update from Para Badminton BWF World Championships:
Bunch of medals assured (unsurprisingly) in Tokyo. 15 semifinals featuring Indians on Saturday. MS SL3, WS SL3 dominant as expected with Pramod and Manasi leading the way.
One disappointment is Krishna Nagar losing in quarterfinals (SH6) but he’s there in mixed doubles.
Time for a little break before Srikanth vs Christie, the last match on Court TV Court (after this XD).
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 10-21 Tunjung: And one match point is all that the Indonesian needed. Malvika Bansod will be disappointed with that scoreline, but for half the match she was quite close.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 10-20 Tunjung: A fabulous rally from both players but ends with an error at the net by Indian. And next point, it’s match points galore.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 10-18 Tunjung: A nice inside-out round-the-head winner and then soon a lovely down the line but too little too late for the Indian.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 7-15 Tunjung: Almost out of Malvika’s reach this, she is not quite able to put together a run of points on her serve.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 6-11 Tunjung: A five-point lead for Tunjung going into the interval. Now or never for Malvika when she comes out after the break.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 6-10 Tunjung: Ah, a lovely crosscourt winner by the Indian at the net.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21, 5-9 Tunjung: A decent start by the Indian but Tunjung is pulling ahead again.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-21 Tunjung: And just when Malvika had a little momentum, the Indonesian takes four straight points and closes out the opening game. A lovely rally on game point but the Indian couldn’t close it out.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 17-17 Tunjung: And now a long discussion between Malvika and the chair umpire. And finally play resumes. The Indian levels things up now after two lovely rallies.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 15-17 Tunjung: A long discussion between the service judge and the tournament referee. Not sure what happened there. The referee wants Malvika to get on with it.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 15-17 Tunjung: still neck-and-neck in this one. Malvika gives the serve back softly at 14-15 but gets it back at 15-16... and is then called for an error that she is not happy with.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 10-11 Tunjung: A topsy turvy opening game this! Malvika makes it 10-10 and then it was Tunjung who took a smallest possible lead into the interval.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 7-10 Tunjung: A runs of six straight points for the Indonesian now.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 7-4 Tunjung: A nice little early lead for the Indian.
Women’s singles QF, Bansod 3-3 Tunjung: Pretty even start to this match, where the leftie Bansod is up against the rightie Tunjung, who is a former junior world champion mind you. She has had some fine, fine wins this year.
Women’s singles QF, Malvika Bansod vs Gregoria Mariska Tunjung: Players are on court warming up. This is their first meeting.
Women’s singles: Coming soon, a battle of youngsters. Malvika Bansod, a day after her biggest win yet in terms of the opponent’s rank, takes on one of the rising stars in the women’s game, world No 21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung.
Women’s singles: Malvika Bansod’s match is after this on Court 3.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 14-21 Lane-Vendy: That’s it, Lane-Vendy win the match in straight games to reach the semifinals. Satwik-Chirag never found their best today and will surely be disappointed with the result, having won their first Super 750 title at the French Open recently.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 12-17 Lane-Vendy: A five point lead again for Lane-Vendy. They’ve done well to sustain their level and the Indians just haven’t managed to find a run of form. It’s now or never for Satwik-Chirag.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 11-14 Lane-Vendy: Sharp work by Chirag at the net and the Indians reduce the deficit to three points after Lane-Vendy led by five.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 7-11 Lane-Vendy: The pair from England has taken a four-point lead to the second game interval. Considering how tight this match has been, that’s a significant lead. Lane-Vendy trailed by two points at the interval in the first game but still turned things around, the Indians will be hoping to do the same.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 5-8 Lane-Vendy: Three straight points now for Lane-Vendy. The Indians need to stay within striking distance or this could end in a hurry.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 5-5 Lane-Vendy: Just like the opener, there is very little to choose between the two pairs at the start of the second game too.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21, 1-2 Lane-Vendy: Better from the Indians as they go on the offensive and draw an error. But Lane-Vendy still have a slender lead at the start of the second game.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 17-21 Lane-Vendy: It’s the English pair that takes the first game. The Indians had the lead for the most part but never quite looked settled. Lane-Vendy made their move late and ran away with it. Satwik-Chirag are still in this and can force a decider if they tighten their game a bit.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 16-18 Lane-Vendy: Error after error from both pairs. Lane-Vendy have a two-point lead now and the Indians need to make a move.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 14-15 Lane-Vendy: Now Chirag makes a service error and has a chat with the umpire. Lane-Vendy lead by one.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 13-12 Lane-Vendy: A service error by the Brits and they have a long chat with the officials about it. The Indians have a one-point lead.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 11-9 Lane-Vendy: The Indians maintain a two-point lead at the first game interval. No long rally so far with both pairs making errors. Very little to choose, expectedly.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 8-6 Lane-Vendy: Sharp work by Chirag at the net and the Indian have taken a two-point lead in the opening game.
Men’s doubles QF, Satwik-Chirag 3-3 Lane-Vendy: It’s been a quick start to the first game, expectedly, and the score is level.
Gayatri-Treesa are back in the semifinals of a World Tour event after their dream run at All England. They had also reached the last four at Syed Modi International and Odisha Open before that in 2022.
5.43 pm: Time now for Satwik-Chirag to take the court. They face England’s Ben Lane and Sean Wendy in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 Hsu-Lin: Treesa-Gayatri are through to the semifinals! Utter dominance by the young Indian pair in the decider. Hsu-Lin lost a lot of steam but all credit to the Indians for not relenting.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 18-8 Hsu-Lin: Gayatri’s movement has been much better since the second game and that has allowed her to play more aggressively. A 10-point lead for the Indians now.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 15-6 Hsu-Lin: Hsu-Lin have definitely dropped their shoulders a bit. They’ve had to do a lot of defending and are making errors consistetly now. The young Indian pair is inching closer to the semifinals.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 11-4 Hsu-Lin: Treesa-Gayatri are in the zone now! The Indians take a massive seven-point lead to the third game interval. They would want to keep up the intensity and close this out soon.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 6-3 Hsu-Lin: Hsu-Lin defend well as the Indians hit one smash after another but Treesa manages to draw an error eventually.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21, 4-0 Hsu-Lin: A solid start for the Indians in the third game. They are playing with great intensity and have a four-point lead.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 18-21 Hsu-Lin: Yep, we’re going to a decider. A fine rally on game point there with both teams attacking before having to defend, but it ends with Treesa finding the net. The Indians have lost momentum but are still very much in this as there is little to choose between the two pairs.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 16-18 Hsu-Lin: Brilliant offensive play by the Indians as they draw another error. Hsu-Lin are being put under a lot of pressure here. Can they hold onto their lead and force a decider?
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 14-15 Hsu-Lin: Six straight points for the Indians! What a fightback this is as Hsu-Lin hit multiple shots wide/outside. Treesa is pumped, with Gayatri doing a much better job at the net.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 7-14 Hsu-Lin: The Indians are having to do a lot of defending and are coming up short. Seven-point lead now for Hsu-Lin.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 5-11 Hsu-Lin: Well, the pair from Chinese Taipei has a significant lead at the second game interval. The Indians have dropped their level just a bit while their opponents have upped the intensity.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 3-6 Hsu-Lin: A three point lead for Hsu-Lin now. The errors are flowing from the Indians.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17, 2-3 Hsu-Lin: The pair from Chinese Taipei has a slender lead early in the second game. The Indians still being held back by some miscommunication during rallies.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 21-17 Hsu-Lin: Treesa-Gayatri win the first game! The Indians had a solid spell after the interval and pulled well clear before closing it out. They’ve shown great composure so far in this tournament and are playing confidently again.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 19-16 Hsu-Lin: Treesa-Gayatri won six straight points but Hsu-Lin have won three consecutive points themselves now. Much sharper rallies now and this could still go either way.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 17-13 Hsu-Lin: Much better from the young Indian pair as they win four points in a row to take a firm grip on this opening game.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 12-12 Hsu-Lin: A bit of miscommunication from the Indians and the pair from Chinese Taipei pounce on it to draw level.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 11-9 Hsu-Lin: Hsu-Lin win four points in a row but Treesa-Gayatri still have a two-point lead at the first game interval.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 8-3 Hsu-Lin: The pair from Chinese Taipei is continuing to make soft errors and the Indians now have a five-point lead. Short rallies so far.
Women’s doubles QF, Treesa-Gayatri 4-2 Hsu-Lin: The Indians are off to a good start and have pulled ahead after a few errors by their opponents.
4.35 pm: First up today are Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand. They are facing Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Ya-ching and Lin Wan Ching in the women’s doubles quarterfinals.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s quarterfinal matches at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.
There are going to be four matches featuring Indians today: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles, Srikanth Kidambi in men’s singles, and Malvika Bansod in women’s singles.
Here is yesterday’s Round of 16 report: Hylo Open Super 300: Bansod ousts 7th seed Gilmour; Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri, Srikanth into QF
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software and BWF TV YouTube