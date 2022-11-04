Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi announced his decision to retire as captain following the team’s four-run loss against Australia in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Adelaide.

In a tweet announcing his decision to step down, he wrote: “Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches.”

Citing disagreements with the management and selection committee, Nabi stated that the team’s preparation and balance was affected in the World Cup.

On Friday, had Afghanistan managed to upset Australia in the game that went down to the wire, they would have ended on a high note after a rather disappointing campaign that saw them finish winless, with three defeats and two washouts.

In his statement, Nabi also added, “I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supported us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of the matches.”

