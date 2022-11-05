Badminton world championships Watch: Pramod Bhagat wins 103-shot rally vs Daisuke Fujihara on his way to Para World C’ships final Pramod Bhagat defeated a familiar rival in the semifinals to return to the title clash in men’s singles SL3 to try and defend his title. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated An hour ago Pramod Bhagat (far side) | BWF Media screengrab Do yourself a favour and take the next 1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣ seconds to watch this 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ shot rally between 🇮🇳 @PramodBhagat83 and Daisuke Fujihara 🇯🇵.#Parabadminton #BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 pic.twitter.com/4YI8PL6scS— BWF (@bwfmedia) November 5, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Pramod Bhagat Daisuke Fujihara BWF Para Badminton World Championships Badminton Para Badminton