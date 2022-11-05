Indian pugilists Minakshi and Preeti secured semi-final berths and assured themselves spots on the podium in their competition debut at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Minakshi (52kg) faced the four time Southeast Asian Games medalist Philippines’ Irish Magno in the quarter finals. The Indian boxer started out strongly, landing a flurry of punches and asserting her confidence from the beginning.

Being sharp and nimble footed, she maintained her consistency throughout the game and won the bout 4:1.

Similar to Minakshi, Preeti (57kg) also produced a spirited performance against Turdibekova Sitora of Uzbekistan. The 2021 Asian Youth Boxing champion sustained her balance of strong offence and deft defence till the end to ensure a 5:0 unanimous victory.

Minakshi will face Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg while Preeti will take on Japan’s Irie Sena in the semi finals on November 9.

In the other quarter final, Sakshi (54kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat at the hands of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Hsiao-Wen Huang of Chinese Taipei and bowed out of the competition.

Late on Friday night, Ananta Chopade (54kg) booked his place in his quarters with a commanding 5:0 win over Japan’s Tanaka Shogo while Etash Khan (60kg) suffered a 2:3 defeat in a hard fought game against Thailand’s Khunatip Pidnuch.

On Saturday night, 2022 World Championships bronze medalist Parveen (63kg) and 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) will kick off their campaign against Dariga Shakimova and Valentina Khalzova respectively.

Seven Indians including 2022 CWG bronze medalist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and 5-time Asian medalist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will be contesting in the quarter finals of the tournament on Sunday.

The other pugilists in action will be Govind Sahani (48kg) Ananta Chopade (54kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Monika (48kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg).

Simranjit, the 2018 World Championship bronze medalist is making her comeback and will be facing the Asian Games gold medalist and two time Asian gold medalist Yeonji Oh of Korea.

The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

This report will be updated through the day.