Hylo Open Super 300 semifinals live: Gayatri-Treesa in action, Srikanth Kidambi to follow
Follow key updates from the semifinals featuring Indian shuttlers in Saarbrucken.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 18-19 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa sends a push long now! The pressure seems to have gotten to her. And Gayatri is challenging this call just to presumably to slow things down.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 18-18 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Third straight error from Treesa there! Oh dear. She needs a good calm point next.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 18-17 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Too adventurous from Treesa, says Steen on air. A good rally ends with a crosscourt error. Now an error from the backcourt. And it is game on again.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 18-15 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa with a super direction change on defence and Benyapa is on the floor. She has carried the Thai duo, it must be said.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 17-14 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Terrific pace from the Indians through the rally and they have a decent cushion again.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 15-14 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That is, YET AGAIN, a stunning crosscourt from Benyapa!
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 15-13 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: This is a terrific contest at the moment. Fine rallies from both pairs. The Thai duo fight back, as I say, with a return error from the Indians. Huge phase in this match.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 14-10 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa roars again, after a good set up by GG, she kills it with a body attack.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 12-9 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa with a crucial intervention at the net after Benyapa once again stepped up post interval.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 11-7 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Terrific rally and finished by a precise shot in between the sisters by Gayatri.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 10-6 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa takes charge at the net.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 9-6 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: There’s some more crosscourt magic from Benyapa.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 9-5 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Top rally, and this time the Indians are on the right side.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 7-4 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Top, top rally from the Indians, showing great defence, but they lose the point. Applause from Boe though, he liked what he saw.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 7-2 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Terrific rotation from the Indians and the error eventually comes from the other side.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 5-1 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa pumped up early on here.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21, 4-1 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: The Indians get the serve back right away on a short serve and the third point is a lovely rally that calls for a big roar from Treesa. Good start by the Indians.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-21 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s the levelling-up I had mentioned in the end of the opening game, it was evident that they were below their best in Game 1. Some you-me-you-me creeping into the Indians’ game and that is not a good sign, tactically.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-20 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: The Indians caught too far back and the drop shot beats them. Soon enough six game points for the sisters.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 14-18 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Superb third shot by Gayatri.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 12-18 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Seems like a decider is imminent as Gayatri sends a forehand well wide.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 12-17 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Signs of miscommunication there for the Indians.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 11-15 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Gayatri responds with a fine point.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 10-15 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Unforced error from Treesa and this game is slipping away.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 10-14 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Unreal, another brilliant crosscourt winner at the net by Benyapa, follows that up with another brilliant rally that she wins it for her side. The younger sister is taking over.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 9-12 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Uff, terrific smash through the centre by Treesa. Well deserving of the roar. Benyapa responds with a magical touch.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 8-11 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: The net cord comes to the help for the sisters and they enjoyed it too. Not an unfamiliar sight in badminton. The sisters are on the charge now.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 8-8 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: There are chants of India, India as the Indians level the game once again.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 6-5 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: The Indians recover quickly enough. We are level with a flick serve by Gayatri and the Indians into the lead after a quick rally.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17, 2-5 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: And there is the response from the Thai pair.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 21-17 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Couple of game points saved but the Indians take the lead and well deserved at that too. But Boe might be telling them that the Thai pair have a few levels left. Need to stay consistent here.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 20-16 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Hah, Treesa tries to pull a Thinaah at the net with the crosscourt. But misses.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 19-15 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: WHAT a RALLY! By some distance the longest of the match although the length wasn’t shown. Great movement from all four players before the attack through the middle comes from the sister duo
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 19-14 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s a bad error there from the Thai pair at the net just when they were closing the gap.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 18-12 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Treesa trying to get a bit too delicate with a slice and sends it wide. Turns back to Boe and makes a calm sign and then wins the next point.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 16-11 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Both pairs exchanging serves here but the Indians staying in front.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 13-10 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Crosscourt backhand block of the highest quality by Gayatri for a winner. But the sisters close the gap again.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 11-7 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Comeback from the sisters, who seemed heading into interval with a big deficit. But the lead is just four points for the Indians.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 8-3 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: Commentator Steen calling Treesa-Gayatri as one of the WD pairs of the future... nice to hear that, they have made some good strides this year. Some really good points in this mini run.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 5-3 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s followed by a classic WD rally. Patient point building and then pressure comes from the sisters. But the Indians open up a little lead.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri 3-2 Benyapa / Nuntakarn: That’s a terrific early rally. More MD than WD, with flat drives that the Indians eventually won.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri vs Benyapa / Nuntakarn: This is a battle between two 19-year-olds and a the sisters who are 20 an 23 (Nuntakarn the elder). The Thai sisters also had a breakthrough in Indian earlier this year.
Women’s Doubles SF, Treesa / Gayatri vs Benyapa / Nuntakarn: The top seeds from Thailand await the winner of this match. This is the Indian duo’s 4th semifinal of the BWF World Tour this year.
Women’s Doubles semifinals, Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakarn Aimsaard: Time for the Indian-Thai doubles clash. The Indians have won the sole previous meeting against the Aimsaard sisters, which came enroute their breakthrough run to semifinals at All England earlier this year.
Men’s singles: Chou Tien Chen awaits the winner of Srikanth vs Ginting later on. But now, time for women’s doubles.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of India’s semifinal matches at the Hylo Open Super 300 badminton tournament in Saarbrücken, Germany.
There are going to be two matches featuring Indians today: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in women’s doubles, Srikanth Kidambi in men’s singles.
India’s quarterfinal results:
Treesa-Gayatri beat Hsu-Lin 21-17, 18-21, 21-8.
Satwik-Chirag lost to Lane-Vendy 17-21, 14-21.
Bansod lost to Tunjung 17-21, 10-21
Srikanth beat Christie 21-13, 21-19
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom18 / BWF TV