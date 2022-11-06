TENNIS Watch: A dramatic finish as Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas at Paris Masters Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas came up with some high-quality tennis late in their semifinal clash at the Paris Masters. Scroll Staff An hour ago Novak Djokovic (L) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) after their semifinal match at the Paris Masters | Christophe Archambault / AFP The point. The tension. The reaction. 😨@DjokerNole & @steftsitsipas produced this ELECTRIC exchange right at the death! pic.twitter.com/fbVk6gLxIL— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 5, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Paris Masters Tennis Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas