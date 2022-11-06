T20 World Cup, India vs Zimbabwe live: Rahul, Virat build partnership after Rohit falls early
Follow live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Live updates
India 85/1 (11 overs): Another tidy over by Raza, just six singles from it. Rahul moves to 44 off 32, with Kohli on 25 off 21.
India 79/1 (10 overs): Chatara drops one short and Rahul pulls it hard between the fielders in the deep for four. India have reached the halfway stage of their innings in a promising position. They have nine wickets remaining and will be eyeing a total of at least 170.
India 71/1 (9 overs): Raza joins the attack and bowls a top over, just three runs from it. It will be interesting to see how the Indians approach the rest of his overs.
India 68/1 (8 overs): Rahul decides to cut loose. He hits leg-spinner Burl straight for six before slogging one for four over mid-wicket. The Indian innings is moving along nicely.
India 54/1 (7 overs): Vintage Kohli! Left-arm spinner Masakadza tosses it up and the right-hander uses his famous wrist-work to whip the ball through mid-wicket for four. He’s looking in fine touch again.
India 46/1 (6 overs): Good end to the powerplay for India. Rahul cuts one over point for four before Kohli punches one past cover for three. Muzarabani a bit all over the place in that over.
India 36/1 (5 overs): Kohli gets going with a clip past short-fine for four, before Chatara bowls a tidy over and concedes just five runs.
India 27/1 (3.5 overs): OUT! Rohit Sharma is gone. He goes for the pull again and finds the fielder in the deep, with the square boundaries at the MCG being massive. He had picked four runs with a square-cut off the previous delivery. The India captain walks back for 15 off 13 as Blessing Muzarabani strikes in his first over. The new batter is Virat Kohli.
India 18/0 (3 overs): Shot! Ngarava angles one in again and Rahul was ready for it, the right-hander maintains great balance and plays a short-arm pull for six. That went a long way, 92 meters to be precise. Good over for India, 12 runs from it.
India 6/0 (2 overs): Right-arm pacer Tendai Chatara does well to concede just two runs off the first five balls, with Rohit and Rahul picking a single each, but the India captain ends the over with a drive straight over for four.
India 0/0 (1 over): Maiden over. As per usual, KL Rahul gives India the slowest possible start. Good bowling by left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava, but Rahul had absolutely no intention whatsoever of looking for runs. Those are six more balls India will never get back.
1.29 pm: The national anthems are done and we’re ready for play at the MCG. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are at the crease. Can the Indian openers gain more confidence heading into the semifinals? Here we go!
If India lose against Zimbabwe, Pakistan will finish at the top of the table...
Group 2 points table ahead of IND vs ZIM:
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|NET RR
|POINTS
|Pakistan
|5
|3
|2
|0
|+1.028
|6
|India
|4
|3
|1
|0
|+0.730
|6
|South Africa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|+0.874
|5
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.849
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-1.176
|4
|Zimbabwe
|4
|1
|2
|1
|-0.313
|3
Playing XIs
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani.
Rohit Sharma: “It’s just the preference of the team (to bat first), pitch looks good. We want to give our bowlers the chance to defend a total. One change for us – Rishabh Pant comes in for Dinesh Karthik. Rishabh was the only player who hadn’t played any game so far, so we wanted to give him a chance.”
TOSS: Rohit Sharma has won the toss and India will bat first against Zimbabwe at the MCG.
Update: Pakistan are through to the semifinals! Babar Azam and Co have defeated Bangladesh by five wickets to advance. What a turn of events we have seen today. Simply extraordinary!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between India and Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
With South Africa losing to Netherlands, India earned a spot in the semifinals before playing their last Group 2 match against Zimbabwe. Rohit Sharma and Co will, however, look to end their Super 12 campaign on a high and beat Craig Ervine’s team to finish top of the group. Zimbabwe, having beaten Pakistan earlier, will believe they can get another big win and finish on five points. If India win at the MCG today, they will face England, who finished second in Group 1, in the semifinals. The 2007 champions have had time to rest and regroup after the tense win over Bangladesh in their last game, and will be keen to build momentum heading into the business end of the tournament.
T20 World Cup: Reactions as Netherlands stun South Africa – ‘Unreal result, unreal tournament’
Squads
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (w), Axar Patel, Ashwin Ravichandran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.