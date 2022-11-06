India’s Pramod Bhagat defended his men’s singles SL3 world title once again, defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar in straight games on Sunday in Tokyo at the BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2022.

Also winning the gold medal was Manisha Ramadass in women’s singles SU5 category.

Bhagat, who clinched his fourth singles gold at the World Championships, defeated Kumar 21-19, 21-19 in 53 minutes.

#ParaBadminton #BWFWorldChampionships 🏸



🥇 @PramodBhagat83 is the men's singles World Champion (SL3) once again!



He defends his title from Basel in Tokyo, in the city where he won the Paralympics gold medal last year. 👏🏽



📽 BWF TV YouTubepic.twitter.com/6O81lgnJTS — The Field (@thefield_in) November 6, 2022

In women’s singles SU5 final, Manisha defeated Mamiko Toyoda 21-15, 21-15 in 30 minutes.

#ParaBadminton #BWFWorldChampionships



🥇 Gold medal alert!



Manisha Ramadass is women's singles World Champion (SU5 category) 🔥



India's 2nd gold medal of the day in Tokyo following @PramodBhagat83 earlier.



📽 Winning moments via BWF TV YouTubepic.twitter.com/XIEF0lbe9Y — The Field (@thefield_in) November 6, 2022

In men’s doubles SL3-SL4 final, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Bhagat joined with bronze medallist from a year back Manoj Sarkar to clinch silver medal. They went down against Hikmat Ramdani and Ukun Rukaendi of Indonesia 21-14, 18-21, 13-21.

On Saturday, multiple bronze medals were confirmed for Indian shuttlers. Manasi Joshi and Parul Parmar, who were finalists in 2019 in Basel, finished with a bronze each after defeats in the semifinals.

Krishna Nagar, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist in SH6, missed out on the podium in singles after a quarterfinals defeat but clinched bronze in mixed doubles alongside Nithya Sre. Manisha also added a bronze to her kitty in women’s doubles alongside Mandeep Kaur.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan won three bronze medals to her name.

Full list of Indian medallists: Gold: Pramod Bhagat (MS-SL3) Manisha Ramadass (WS-SU5) Silver: Nitesh Kumar (MS-SL3) Pramod Bhagat / Manoj Sarkar (MD SL3-SL4) Bronze: Krishna Nagar/Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (XD SH6) Ruthick Ragupathi / Manasi Joshi (XD-SL3-SU5) Manoj Sarkar (MS-SL3) Sukant Kadam (MS-SL4) Manasi Joshi (WS-SL3) Parul Parmar (WS-SL3) Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (WS-SH6) Chirag Baretha / Raj Kumar (MD-SU5) Hardik Makkar / Ruthick Ragupathi (MD-SU5) Mandeep Kaur and Manisha Ramadass (WD-SL 3-SU 5) Rachana Shaileshkumar Patel and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan (WD-SH6) Latatai Parmeshwar Umrekar (along with Thailand’s Chai Saeyang) (WD-SH6)

Full list of winners here