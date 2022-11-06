After a dramatic Sunday in Adelaide and Melbourne, the identities of the final semifinalists were confirmed. India and Pakistan qualified from Group 2 in that order, after a stunning win for Netherlands against South Africa.

The day started with one of biggest upsets in the tournament’s history as Temba Bavum and Co were left stunned by Netherlands in Adelaide to be knocked out of the tournament. That made the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match a quarterfinal and Babar Azam’s men came through a nervy affair.

India then topped Group 2 with a big win, defeating Zimbabwe by 71 runs as Suryakumar Yadav starred with one of the knocks of the tournament.

Group 1 standings TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R NET RR POINTS New Zealand 5 3 1 1 +2.113 7 England 5 3 1 1 +0.473 7 Australia 5 3 1 1 -0.173 7 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 -0.422 4 Ireland 5 1 3 1 -1.615 3 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 -0.571 2

Group 2 standings TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS India 5 4 1 0 0 +1.319 8 Pakistan 5 3 2 0 0 +1.028 6 South Africa 5 2 2 1 0 +0.874 5 Netherlands 5 2 3 0 0 -0.849 4 Bangladesh 5 2 3 0 0 -1.176 4 Zimbabwe 5 1 3 1 0 -1.138 3

On Saturday, New Zealand and England secured their semi-final spots at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

New Zealand who topped Group 1 by net-run-rate will play the second-placed team from Group 2 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Semi-Final 1 on Wednesday, 9 November.

England who finished second in Group 1 will play the winners of Group 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Semi-Final 2 on Thursday, 10 November.

9 November - Semi-Final 1: New Zealand v Pakistan - Sydney Cricket Ground at 19:00 (Australian Eastern Daylight Time), 13:30 (Indian Standard Time).

10 November – Semi-Final 2 – England v India - Adelaide Oval at 18h30 (Australian Central Daylight Time), 13:30 (Indian Standard Time).

The final is on 13 November at MCG.