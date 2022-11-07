Tamil Thalaivas continued their resurgence this season, beating the Puneri Paltan at the Balewadi Sports Comples in Pune on Sunday, by a single point to climb to third in the group table. Earlier in the night, the Gujarat Giants came up with a two-point win against the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Thalaivas had a slow start to the season after their star raider Pawan Sehrawat injured his knee in their first match of the season. Since then, the team appointed a new coach and has now gone into a five-match unbeaten run to climb up the ladder.

On Sunday, the Chennai-based team came up with a thrilling 35-34 win against table toppers Puneri Paltan, courtesy the heroics of raider Narender, who scored 13 points.

There was some positive for the Paltan as well, despite the loss. After a short absence due to injury, their raider Aslam Inamdar was back on the mat and hit the ground running to score 15 points.

In the earlier match on Sunday, Parteek Dhaiya starred with 16 points for the Gujarat Giants, as they beat the Bengaluru Bulls 46-44 in a high-scoring match.

Rakesh also chipped in with 10 points of his own for the Giants.

Meanwhile for the Bulls, Bharat continued his fine-form, scoring 14.

The win got the Giants back in playoff contention, putting them sixth in the leaderboard.