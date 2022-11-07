Defending champions Real Madrid will face last year’s finalists Liverpool in a blockbuster pre-quarterfinal clash of this season’s Uefa Champions League.

The draw for the 2022-’23 round of 16 took place on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, Manchester City, Napoli, Porto and Tottenham Hotspur qualified to the round of 16 as group winners.

Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Liverpool, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig qualified as group runners-up.

Here’s a look at the round of 16 matchups:

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig Club Bruges vs Benfica Liverpool vs Real Madrid AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Inter Milan vs Porto PSG vs Bayern Munich

The first legs of the round of 16 matches will take place on February 14-15 and 21-22 with the second legs to take place on March 7-8 and 14-15.

The Champions League final will take place on June 10, 2023, at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium. The Turkish city was supposed to host the final in 2020 and again 2021, only for the game to be moved on each occasion to Portugal due to the pandemic.

Liverpool will have the chance to avenge last season’s Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain were drawn to play Bayern Munich in a repeat of the 2020 final which was won by the German club.

Manchester City will play RB Leipzig and 2021 winners Chelsea also drew German opposition in the shape of Borussia Dortmund.

After topping their group thanks to a last-gasp winner away to Marseille last week, Tottenham Hotspur were given a tough draw against Italian champions AC Milan.

Inter Milan will play Porto and Eintracht Frankfurt take on Napoli, while Benfica were drawn against tournament outsiders Club Brugge of Belgium.

Inputs from AFP