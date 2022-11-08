Patna Pirates continued to get their Pro Kabaddi League season back on track with their fourth consecutive win on Monday at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

The Pirates came up with a 41-32 win over the Haryana Steelers, shortly after Jaipur Pink Panthers came up with a 42-39 win over U Mumba.

Patna had made a slow start to the season, but are now enjoying a six-match unbeaten run - which includes five wins.

Against the Steelers, Sachin starred for the Pirates with 13 points, but there was ample support in defence as well.

Neeraj Kumar, the captain, came up with a five tackle points, but the pick of the defenders was Iran’s Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who scored six.

The tall Manjeet was the only source of resistence from the Steelers, but his 10 points was far too short to keep up with the Pirates.

In the earlier match on the night, Arjun Deshwal’s 15 raid points put a dent in the U Mumba defence. Meanwhile left corner defender Ankush also managed a Hi-5, with five tackle points to help the Pink Panthers come up with the tight win.