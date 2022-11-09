ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Pakistan semifinal live: Score, updates, stats and more
Follow live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
It’s the first semifinal of the tournament and it promises to be a cracker. New Zealand topped Group 1 and will be confident of another strong show, while Pakistan advanced from Group 2 after a dramatic last day of the Super 12 stage. Babar Azam and Co are on a three-match win streak and have the firepower to beat any team on their day, but Kane Williamson’s side will start as slight favourites today.
T20 World Cup, Semifinal 1 preview: New Zealand’s stability against Pakistan’s perfect storm
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.